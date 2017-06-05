Wyoming inmates take pride in giving back to community
In this undated photo, Carbon County Higher Education Center director David Throgmorton speaks to Sgt. Wrisley of the Wyoming State Penitentiary, who helped show around a tour of the Pen's industries, a garment shop and print shop which help save the state money and rehabilitate inmates in Woessner, Wyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Rawlins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can't hide. (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Hi There
|3
|Female Oilfield Roustabout
|Feb '17
|TMM 90
|1
|Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Shocked by system
|22
|Denise King Martinex (May '16)
|May '16
|ANBLT1IG
|1
|Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|JIMM619
|4
|County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Tribunal Counsel ...
|1
|"Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13)
|Sep '15
|Sadan Humphlah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rawlins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC