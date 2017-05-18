School Board Approves New Park Forest...

School Board Approves New Park Forest Elementary Principal

Monday May 8 Read more: Statecollege.com

Thomas Weed, currently a high school principal in Rawlins, Wyo., will begin his tenure for the 2017-18 school year. Superintendent Bob O'Donnell said the district is looking at a mid-June start for Weed, who will finish the school year in Wyoming then relocate.

