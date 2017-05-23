Revisions made to Red Desert Wild Horse Gather Analysis
The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins and Lander field offices have released a revised environmental assessment that analyzes a proposed wild horse gather in the Red Desert Wild Horse Herd Management Area Complex. Based on recent aerial surveys, the BLM estimates that the Red Desert Complex's population is approaching 3,000 horses, while the appropriate management level is less than 724 horses.
