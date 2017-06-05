Author, former publisher, to speak Wed.

Tuesday May 16

Bill Sniffin, a former Wyoming newspaper publisher and author of a triology of books on Wyoming history, will speak at a presentation open to the public Wednesday evening. The Lander resident has published his three books over the past four years, with northeast Wyoming and Campbell County prominently featured in the publications.

