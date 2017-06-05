Archaeologist speaks on 1957 Ferris M...

Archaeologist speaks on 1957 Ferris Mountain plane crash

Wednesday May 17

Patrick Walker, BLM archaeologist with the Casper Field Office, presented details about the Ferris airplane wreck to the public Tuesday May 16th at the Hudson Town Hall. It's an incredible story of survival and tragedy for Dorothy and Dalton LeMasurier when they crashed their private airplane on Ferris Mountain in 1957.

