Veterans assistance in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties

Thursday Apr 20

A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans' benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.

