Highway Patrol cleans up I-80

Highway Patrol cleans up I-80

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: County 10 News

It's no secret Interstate 80 can be a real contraband corridor. In an effort to crack down on interstate commerce of illegal drugs and human trafficking, Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in a criminal interdiction along the I-80 April 10 through April 15. The initiative was conducted in conjunction with a nationwide effort by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rawlins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can't hide. (Jan '13) Mar '17 Hi There 3
Female Oilfield Roustabout Feb '17 TMM 90 1
Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12) Dec '16 Shocked by system 22
Denise King Martinex (May '16) May '16 ANBLT1IG 1
Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16) Mar '16 JIMM619 4
County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Tribunal Counsel ... 1
News "Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13) Sep '15 Sadan Humphlah 3
See all Rawlins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rawlins Forum Now

Rawlins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rawlins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Rawlins, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC