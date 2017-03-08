Wild horses will be gathered in south...

Wild horses will be gathered in southwest Wyoming

The federal Bureau of Land Management is proposing to remove about 1,000 wild horses from three herd management areas, including Adobe Town in southwest Wyoming in order to meet population level objectives. Kimberlee Foster, manager of the Rock Springs BLM field office, said there are too many horses on the land, and rules require them to remove horses when they are above management levels.

