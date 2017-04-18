Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with 48 pounds of marijuana

InSouthern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana. The Rawlins Daily Times reported Friday that 59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.