Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with 48 pounds of marijuana
InSouthern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana. The Rawlins Daily Times reported Friday that 59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
