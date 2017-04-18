Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with...

Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with 48 pounds of marijuana

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KGWN

InSouthern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana. The Rawlins Daily Times reported Friday that 59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

