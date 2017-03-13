Bighorn sheep transplanted in Wyoming

Monday Mar 6

State game managers transplanted about two dozen bighorn sheep from the Lovell area in northern Wyoming to near Rawlins in the south-central part of the state. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured the sheep in the Devil's Canyon area and transplanted them last month to the Ferris-Seminoe area.

