Wyoming Supreme Court Welcomes New Clerk of the Supreme Court
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke is pleased to announce that Patricia Bennett, MPA, JD, has accepted the position as Clerk of the Supreme Court. Ms. Bennett's first day at the Court will be February 27, 2017.
