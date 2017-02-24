I-80 closures remain Friday morning

I-80 closures remain Friday morning

Most of I-80 through Wyoming remains closed this morning in at least 1 direction due to winter weather. As of 6:15 a.m. Friday, eastbound I-80 was closed from Evanston to Rock Springs.

