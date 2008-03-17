U.S. senator introduces resolution to...

U.S. senator introduces resolution to repeal Obamacare

1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

In this Monday March 17, 2008 file photo, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, explains his 10 step plan for improving health care during a stop in Rawlins, Wyo Sen. In this Monday March 17, 2008 file photo, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, explains his 10 step plan for improving health care during a stop in Rawlins, Wyo Sen. Republican U.S. Senator Mike Enzi introduced on Tuesday a resolution allowing for the repeal of Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature health insurance program that provides coverage to millions of Americans, Enzi's office said in a statement.

