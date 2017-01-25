GOP targets landmark Endangered Species Act for big changes
In this May 9, 2008, file photo, male sage grouses fight for the attention of female southwest of Rawlins, Wyo. Republicans in Congress are readying plans to roll back the reach of the Endangered Species Act after decades of complaints that it hinders drilling, logging and other activities on public lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Rawlins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Shocked by system
|22
|Denise King Martinex (May '16)
|May '16
|ANBLT1IG
|1
|Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|JIMM619
|4
|County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Tribunal Counsel ...
|1
|"Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13)
|Sep '15
|Sadan Humphlah
|3
|Is the road up to the Mile open? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Mark
|1
|Review: St Vincent De Paul (Dec '14)
|Mar '15
|Sam123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rawlins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC