Ex-Rawlins teacher sentenced in child sex abuse case

Wednesday Jan 11

A former Rawlins Middle School teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls has been ordered to serve at least 36 years behind bars. The Rawlins Times reports that Jonathon Moser was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of several counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

