Ex-Rawlins teacher sentenced in child sex abuse case
A former Rawlins Middle School teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls has been ordered to serve at least 36 years behind bars. The Rawlins Times reports that Jonathon Moser was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of several counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rawlins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Shocked by system
|22
|Denise King Martinex (May '16)
|May '16
|ANBLT1IG
|1
|Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|JIMM619
|4
|County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Tribunal Counsel ...
|1
|"Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13)
|Sep '15
|Sadan Humphlah
|3
|Is the road up to the Mile open? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Mark
|1
|Review: St Vincent De Paul (Dec '14)
|Mar '15
|Sam123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rawlins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC