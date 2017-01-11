No one hurt in fire at Sinclair refinery

No one hurt in fire at Sinclair refinery

Tuesday Dec 13

Sinclair Oil Refinery community relations director Ryta Sondergard tells the Rawlins Daily Times that the fire occurred about 2:30 a.m. Monday in one of the refinery's four operating units.

