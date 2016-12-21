Motorists reminded to take high wind closures seriously
Despite sections of Wyoming highways being closed to light and high profile vehicles, many motorists are not heeding the closures with crashes resulting statewide. As wind speeds are exceeding 60 mph in certain parts of Wyoming, many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles to avoid those vehicles becoming a hazard to themselves and other motorists.
Add your comments below
Rawlins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12)
|Dec 1
|Shocked by system
|22
|Denise King Martinex (May '16)
|May '16
|ANBLT1IG
|1
|Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|JIMM619
|4
|County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Tribunal Counsel ...
|1
|"Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13)
|Sep '15
|Sadan Humphlah
|3
|Is the road up to the Mile open? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Mark
|1
|Review: St Vincent De Paul (Dec '14)
|Mar '15
|Sam123
|2
