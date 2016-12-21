Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

Gov. Matt Mead is recommending that Wyoming lawmakers generally hold the line on state spending when they start their general session in January. However, Mead also warned that Wyoming urgently needs to figure out how it will fund its K-12 school system in response to recent declines in energy revenues and the associated decline in property tax revenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rawlins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12) Dec 1 Shocked by system 22
Denise King Martinex (May '16) May '16 ANBLT1IG 1
Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16) Mar '16 JIMM619 4
County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Tribunal Counsel ... 1
News "Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13) Sep '15 Sadan Humphlah 3
Is the road up to the Mile open? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Mark 1
Review: St Vincent De Paul (Dec '14) Mar '15 Sam123 2
See all Rawlins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rawlins Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carbon County was issued at December 24 at 8:58PM MST

Rawlins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rawlins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rawlins, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC