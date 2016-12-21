Comments
Gov. Matt Mead is recommending that Wyoming lawmakers generally hold the line on state spending when they start their general session in January. However, Mead also warned that Wyoming urgently needs to figure out how it will fund its K-12 school system in response to recent declines in energy revenues and the associated decline in property tax revenues.
