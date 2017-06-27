Smithers Breaks Ground on Tire Testing Expansion

The Smithers Group has broken ground on an expansion of the Smithers Tire and Wheel Test Center which will allow for tests of higher wheel torque and increased longitudinal and lateral load limits. The officials who gathered for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Frank Seman, Mayor of Ravenna; Keith Grabo, Goodyear; Kelvin Standard, Michelin; John Sabistina, Bridgestone; James Fogarty, Hankook; Nathaniel Leonard, Smithers; Mike Hochschwender, The Smithers Group; Jim Popio, Smithers Rapra; Jeff Endicott, Cooper; Knut Budde, Continental; and Bradford Ehrhart, Portage Development Board.

