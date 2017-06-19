Smithers breaks ground on laboratory expansion

Independent, third-party laboratory Smithers Rapra broke ground recently on a new expansion at the Smithers Tire and Wheel Test Center in Ravenna. Six of the top global tire manufacturers, including Bridgestone Americas, Continental Tire, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Goodyear, Hankook Tire and Michelin, partnered with Smithers to introduce a new MTS Flat-Trac CT Plus Tire Test System.

