6 U.S. tire firms to help fund Smithe...

6 U.S. tire firms to help fund Smithers expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Tire Business

Independent tire testing company Smithers Rapra has struck a deal with six U.S.-based tire makers to help fund the expansion of its Ravenna, Ohio, tire and wheel testing center and installation of a specialized piece of testing equipment. Smithers Rapra's deal with the tire makers - Bridgestone Americas, Continental Tire, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Hankook Tire, Michelin North America - covers the installation at the Ravenna facility of an MTS Flat-Trac CT Plus tire test system, which provides higher wheel torque and increased longitudinal and lateral load limits over the facility's existing capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr '17 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr '17 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar '17 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar '17 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar '17 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC