6 U.S. tire firms to help fund Smithers expansion

Independent tire testing company Smithers Rapra has struck a deal with six U.S.-based tire makers to help fund the expansion of its Ravenna, Ohio, tire and wheel testing center and installation of a specialized piece of testing equipment. Smithers Rapra's deal with the tire makers - Bridgestone Americas, Continental Tire, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Hankook Tire, Michelin North America - covers the installation at the Ravenna facility of an MTS Flat-Trac CT Plus tire test system, which provides higher wheel torque and increased longitudinal and lateral load limits over the facility's existing capabilities.

