Portage Animal Protective League awarded $50,000 grant

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Burton D. Morgan Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Portage Animal Protective League , the second of four grants the foundation will award this year. The Portage APL rescues nearly 1,000 animals each year, caring for them until they can be placed in permanent homes.

