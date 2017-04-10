Police: Shoplifter trapped in store after closing calls 911
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store. Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles southeast of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Apr 8
|GANGBUSTERS
|3
|Deke Rivers (Jan '12)
|Apr 2
|One who knows
|2
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Mar 29
|Shemp
|161
|Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07)
|Mar 27
|Sal The Barber
|56
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Congrats to KSU Flashes
|Mar '17
|classmate
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC