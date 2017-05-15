Cemetery owner accused of posting bond with cemetery funds again
A hearing has been set for the owner of Fairview Memorial Park after prosecutors say he used money from the cemetery's account to post bond - for the second time.Theodore Lloyd Martin, 53, of Ravenna, Ohio, has been scheduled to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on May 16 for a show cause hearing after Assistant Delaware County ... (more)
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Apr '17
|GANGBUSTERS
|3
|Deke Rivers (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|One who knows
|2
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|Shemp
|161
|Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Sal The Barber
|56
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|Russ
|203
|Congrats to KSU Flashes
|Mar '17
|classmate
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
