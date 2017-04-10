Bond hearing set for cemetery owner

Bond hearing set for cemetery owner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A bond hearing has been set for the owner of Fairview Memorial Cemetery after prosecutors said he posted bail with money designated for the cemetery and asked that he be arrested.Theodore Lloyd Martin, 53, of Ravenna, Ohio, is scheduled to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for a bond hearing after his bond was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr 8 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr 2 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar 29 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar 27 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar 13 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC