New offerings at Maplewood Career Center

New offerings at Maplewood Career Center

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

RAVENNA, OH Maplewood Career Center has added a Police Academy to its Adult Education program offerings to begin in May 2017. The program's official title is the Northeast Ohio Law Enforcement Training Academy and is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) 2 hr stow_sufferer 187
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Feb 28 Pete 159
SGT James Henry Necomer Feb 25 538th Engineers l... 1
hello Portage people. Feb 14 junebug 1
hello Feb 12 junebug 1
Hello Portage people Feb 11 junebug 1
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Feb 11 WolfKidJasper 18
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC