New offerings at Maplewood Career Center
RAVENNA, OH Maplewood Career Center has added a Police Academy to its Adult Education program offerings to begin in May 2017. The program's official title is the Northeast Ohio Law Enforcement Training Academy and is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy .
