Man charged with cememtery fraud in c...

Man charged with cememtery fraud in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Ravenna, Ohio man who was recently indicted on more than 50 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft, is in the Delaware County Jail after being extradited to Ohio from Pennsylvania.Theodore Lloyd Martin, 53, was arrested last week by Pennsylvania State Police after Delaware County Sheriff's Detective Christy Burke ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mon classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Feb 28 Pete 159
SGT James Henry Necomer Feb 25 538th Engineers l... 1
hello Portage people. Feb 14 junebug 1
hello Feb 12 junebug 1
Hello Portage people Feb '17 junebug 1
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC