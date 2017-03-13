Man charged with cememtery fraud in custody
A Ravenna, Ohio man who was recently indicted on more than 50 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft, is in the Delaware County Jail after being extradited to Ohio from Pennsylvania.Theodore Lloyd Martin, 53, was arrested last week by Pennsylvania State Police after Delaware County Sheriff's Detective Christy Burke ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congrats to KSU Flashes
|Mon
|classmate
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 28
|Pete
|159
|SGT James Henry Necomer
|Feb 25
|538th Engineers l...
|1
|hello Portage people.
|Feb 14
|junebug
|1
|hello
|Feb 12
|junebug
|1
|Hello Portage people
|Feb '17
|junebug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC