Lawrence A. Sutter III, co-founder of Sutter O'Connell law firm: Obituary

Wednesday Mar 8

Lawrence A. "Larry" Sutter III, founder and managing partner of Cleveland-based Sutter O'Connell law firm, died on March 6 after a private 22-month struggle with cancer. He was 53. Calling hours are scheduled for 4-8 p.m. March 9, at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home at 703 East Main Street in Ravenna, Ohio.

