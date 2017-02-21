Seman trial to be held 34 miles from ...

Seman trial to be held 34 miles from Youngstown

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The trial of a man accused of murdering a ten-year-old girl and her grandparents has been moved from Youngstown to Ravenna. According to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney's office, the Portage County Courts have agreed to provide a venue for the trial of Robert Seman.

