Nate Holley found not guilty of felony kidnapping and assault

As reported by Jordan Strack of WTOL-TV and other local media outlets, former Kent State defensive back Nate Holley has been found not guilty on all charges stemming from a Nov. 2016 case. Holley was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping in Nov. 2016 in Franklin Township near Ravenna, Ohio and was immediately suspended indefinitely from football activities.

