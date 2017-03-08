Couple indicted in cemetery scam

A Delaware County grand jury has indicted a Ravenna couple on charges of fraud related to cemetery services that were never delivered. The 54-count indictment filed Friday against Theodore Martin, 53, and Arminda Martin, 46, came after multiple victims complained last year about paying for grave markers, plots and vaults at Fairview Memorial Park in Lewis Center but never receiving services, said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O'Brien.

