Brecksville approves $1.4 million in contracts for 2017 road maintenance program
On Tuesday night, City Council approved contracts with six companies that will handle the city's 2017 road maintenance program. The companies are J.D. Striping & Services Inc. in Ravenna; Specialized Construction Inc. in Newburgh Heights; Set In Stone Contracting LLC in the Hinckley area; Lake Erie Construction Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 20
|Shemp
|158
|hello Portage people.
|Feb 14
|junebug
|1
|hello
|Feb 12
|junebug
|1
|Hello Portage people
|Feb 11
|junebug
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|sports (Nov '13)
|Feb 8
|junebug
|2
|hello portage people
|Feb 5
|junebug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC