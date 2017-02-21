Brecksville approves $1.4 million in ...

Brecksville approves $1.4 million in contracts for 2017 road maintenance program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Cleveland.com

On Tuesday night, City Council approved contracts with six companies that will handle the city's 2017 road maintenance program. The companies are J.D. Striping & Services Inc. in Ravenna; Specialized Construction Inc. in Newburgh Heights; Set In Stone Contracting LLC in the Hinckley area; Lake Erie Construction Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Feb 20 Shemp 158
hello Portage people. Feb 14 junebug 1
hello Feb 12 junebug 1
Hello Portage people Feb 11 junebug 1
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Feb 11 WolfKidJasper 18
sports (Nov '13) Feb 8 junebug 2
hello portage people Feb 5 junebug 1
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC