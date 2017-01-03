US Marshals task forces arrest Ohio m...

US Marshals task forces arrest Ohio man wanted in 2 slayings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

RAVENNA, Ohio - Law enforcement officials say a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her boyfriend has been arrested in southeast Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... 22 hr Homeless Wino Pete 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Dec 15 Fil 154
Thank You Kent State Nov '16 Vet 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 buck s 3
Grade Attorney Dennis Day Lager Public Defender (Feb '15) Jun '16 vagrant living i... 6
rat boy (Nov '08) Apr '16 Bad Boy Club 30
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC