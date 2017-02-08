This Ford Ranger pickup truck receive...

This Ford Ranger pickup truck received heavy damage in the crash

Monday Jan 23

Reports came in at around 1:40 p.m. Monday that two cars, a pickup truck, and a tractor trailer had collided at the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 534. Driver of a Ford Ranger that was heavily damaged was taken to Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna for treatment of injuries that are believed not to be life-threatening.

