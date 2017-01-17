Smithers Updates Tire Tread Wear Testing
The Smithers Group has upgraded its tread wear testing capabilities at its primary Tire and Wheel Test Center in Ravenna, Ohio. The improvements to equipment and software allow Smithers Rapra to run a variety of drive profiles for passenger, light truck and commercial vehicle tires while supporting benchmarking and development requirements.
Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
