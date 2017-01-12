Portage-County 19 mins ago 9:16 a.m.V...

Portage-County 19 mins ago 9:16 a.m.Victims, suspect in Ravenna double murder identified

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Austin J. Tiller, 20, of Stow, and Brian K. Brack, 24, of Canton, were shot and killed during an argument inside an apartment at the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard. A 21-year-old Ravenna woman was also shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ravenna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12) Fri TIm 3
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Dec '16 Fil 154
Thank You Kent State Nov '16 Vet 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 buck s 3
Grade Attorney Dennis Day Lager Public Defender (Feb '15) Jun '16 vagrant living i... 6
See all Ravenna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ravenna Forum Now

Ravenna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ravenna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ravenna, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC