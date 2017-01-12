Portage-County 19 mins ago 9:16 a.m.Victims, suspect in Ravenna double murder identified
Austin J. Tiller, 20, of Stow, and Brian K. Brack, 24, of Canton, were shot and killed during an argument inside an apartment at the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard. A 21-year-old Ravenna woman was also shot.
