Kelly Flamos and Colin McEwen offer bowling, bands and more at...
Adding a stage for acts from hip hop to puppetry, spouses Kelly Flamos and Colin McEwen have achieved a certain retro chic at the 93-year-old Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood, believed to be Ohio's oldest surviving bowling alley. Cleveland creds: Flamos was raised in Canton and McEwen in Ravenna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sports (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|junebug
|2
|hello portage people
|Feb 5
|junebug
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|Jay jay
|157
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan 29
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan 13
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC