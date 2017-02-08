Kelly Flamos and Colin McEwen offer b...

Kelly Flamos and Colin McEwen offer bowling, bands and more at...

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Cleveland.com

Adding a stage for acts from hip hop to puppetry, spouses Kelly Flamos and Colin McEwen have achieved a certain retro chic at the 93-year-old Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood, believed to be Ohio's oldest surviving bowling alley. Cleveland creds: Flamos was raised in Canton and McEwen in Ravenna.

Ravenna, OH

