Akron man charged in Ravenna double homicide

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a double homicide Saturday in Ravenna, according to police. The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Austin Tiller, of Stow, and 24-year-old Brian Brack, of Canton.

