Akron man charged in Ravenna double homicide
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a double homicide Saturday in Ravenna, according to police. The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Austin Tiller, of Stow, and 24-year-old Brian Brack, of Canton.
