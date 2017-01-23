Akron 55 mins ago 11:39 a.m.Police: R...

Akron 55 mins ago 11:39 a.m.Police: Ravenna man charged with robbery, kidnapping

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Police say that, just before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23, a woman, 23, was walking to class in the 400 block of Sumner Street and was approached by a man, 32. Police say he had his hand his pocket and told the woman he had a gun. He then told the woman to turn around and walk the opposite direction as he walked behind her.

