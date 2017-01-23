Akron 55 mins ago 11:39 a.m.Police: Ravenna man charged with robbery, kidnapping
Police say that, just before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23, a woman, 23, was walking to class in the 400 block of Sumner Street and was approached by a man, 32. Police say he had his hand his pocket and told the woman he had a gun. He then told the woman to turn around and walk the opposite direction as he walked behind her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan 13
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Dec '16
|Fil
|154
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|buck s
|3
|Grade Attorney Dennis Day Lager Public Defender (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|vagrant living i...
|6
|rat boy (Nov '08)
|Apr '16
|Bad Boy Club
|30
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC