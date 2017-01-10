$10,000 reward for Ravenna triple murder suspect
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun. Calhoun is wanted for three counts of murder for the shooting deaths of a man, and a pregnant woman on Henderson Road in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ravenna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Fri
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Dec 15
|Fil
|154
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|buck s
|3
|Grade Attorney Dennis Day Lager Public Defender (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|vagrant living i...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ravenna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC