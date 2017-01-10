$10,000 reward for Ravenna triple mur...

$10,000 reward for Ravenna triple murder suspect

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun. Calhoun is wanted for three counts of murder for the shooting deaths of a man, and a pregnant woman on Henderson Road in November.

