Portage-County 48 mins ago 5:48 a.m.$5,000 reward offered for Ravenna murder suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of David Darnell Calhoun, Jr., the suspect wanted for murdering two people in Ravenna Township last month. Calhoun, 25, shot and killed 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders and 32-year-old Sara Marsh inside a Henderson Road home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.