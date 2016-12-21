This adorable pregnant pig's maternity shoot is tutu charming
Nailed it! Sophie, a rescue potbelly pig who resides at the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna, Ohio, recently channelled her inner cover girl for an unforgettable series of maternity pics, celebrating the arrival of her adorable litter of piglets. Decked out in a multi-colored tutu and bow, this model mama has officially proven to the world that pigs can be glamorous too - especially the expectant ones.
