Details scarce after Ravenna High School placed on lockdown following shooting

Wednesday Nov 30

Ravenna High School was locked down for about 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon after a shooting near the school, police said. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. on Henderson Road in Ravenna Township, Ravenna police said in a Facebook post .

