Authorities search for Ravenna shooting suspect

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A community is in shock after a shooting left one man dead and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital. Portage County Sheriff David Doak says when officers arrived at the scene on Henderson Road, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon; they found a 33-year-old man dead in the driveway.

