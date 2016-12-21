Authorities search for Ravenna shooting suspect
A community is in shock after a shooting left one man dead and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital. Portage County Sheriff David Doak says when officers arrived at the scene on Henderson Road, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon; they found a 33-year-old man dead in the driveway.
