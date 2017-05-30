Poll: Renfro can get fair trial here
Weekend Poll: A strong majority of Hucks Nation believes Jonathan Renfro, the Rathdrum man accused of killing CPD Sgt Greg Moore in 2015, can get a fair trial in Kootenai County. Judge Lansing Haynes has ruled that Renfro's trial will be held in Kootenai County.
