Continue reading this blog post

Monday May 8

California's Belching Beaver comes to North Idaho with a release party at Coeur d'Alene's Filling Station on 5th from 6 to 9, featuring Fuzzy Drank apricot saison, Orange Vanilla and Here Comes Mango IPAs, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and Mexican Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout. Steady Flow Growler House welcomes Lagunitas for a Fill Up the Town tap takeover from 6 to 8 to benefit Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, with five beers on tap including New Dogtown pale, Hop Stoopid imperial IPA and Brown Shugga strong ale.

