I-90 through Coeur d'Alene repaired after pavement broke apart in...

Idaho Transportation Department officials said people's lives were at stake when pavement on Interstate 90 through Coeur d'Alene broke apart earlier this winter. The department put together a $450,000 emergency repair project to patch the potholes that opened during a midwinter thaw.

