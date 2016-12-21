Two suspects arrested in 4th of July Pass car prowling - Mon, 02 Jan 2017 PST

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested two men over the weekend after they allegedly broke into cars parked at the 4th of July Pass Recreation Area and stole credit cards. Deputies arrested Justin L. Radford, 35, of Spokane Valley and Jacob M. Shields, 32, of Rathdrum, following the car burglaries on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

