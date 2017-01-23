Prosecutor: PFPD cop DUI sentence fair

Post Falls police officer Brenda Knight issued 25 DUI infractions in 2015, a number which earned her the distinction of the department's "Top DUI Cop" in its annual report. When Kootenai County deputies found Knight in her Jeep in a ditch near Rathdrum, she showed signs of alcohol consumption before blowing a .25, a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

