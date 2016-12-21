Semi-truck driver distracted by puppy in cab crashes near Usk spilling 9,300 gallons of diesel
Highway 211, about nine miles south of Usk, will be down to one lane Tuesday morning beginning at 8:00am while crews continue to work on cleaning up the diesel spill from Monday's semi-truck crash. The Washington State Patrol says Highway 211 is blocked after a semi-truck with two fuel tankers overturned just south of Usk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Rathdrum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|find suboxone / subutex (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Alexacatanese
|1
|Review: Lakeland Immediate Care LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '14
|Mrsmimiwhite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rathdrum Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC