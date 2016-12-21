Semi-truck driver distracted by puppy...

Semi-truck driver distracted by puppy in cab crashes near Usk spilling 9,300 gallons of diesel

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KFBB

Highway 211, about nine miles south of Usk, will be down to one lane Tuesday morning beginning at 8:00am while crews continue to work on cleaning up the diesel spill from Monday's semi-truck crash. The Washington State Patrol says Highway 211 is blocked after a semi-truck with two fuel tankers overturned just south of Usk.

